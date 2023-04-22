Hamlin wins 1st superspeedway pole, drivers meet with NASCAR

Co-owner Denny Hamlin speaks about his team winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman) Co-owner Denny Hamlin speaks about his team winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

MORE SPORTS NEWS