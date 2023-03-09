Former Paralympian Patrick Jarvis named Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton interim CEO

Former Paralympian Patrick Jarvis has been named the interim chief executive officer for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton. The national sports organization's board of directors made the announcement on Tuesday.

