Sports

    • Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home

    Vontae Davis pictured in this 2016 file photo. (Daniel Gluskoter/File) Vontae Davis pictured in this 2016 file photo. (Daniel Gluskoter/File)
    Share
    SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. -

    Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.

    Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said they responded to a medical emergency at Davis' home Monday morning, but the 35-year-old was dead when officers arrived. No cause of death has been released pending autopsy results. Police said in a statement that the investigation is still active.

    Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois.

    “We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time,” the Dolphins wrote in a statement on social media.

    Davis played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts. Team owner Jim Irsay offered his prayers to Davis' family in a statement and shared a photo of Davis in a Colts jersey on social media.

    “Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player,” Irsay wrote.

    The Colts also issued a statement saying they were devastated to hear of Davis’ death.

    “He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day,” the team said.

    The Washington, D.C., native signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but left the team at halftime of the season's second game. He released a statement announcing his retirement after the game, saying that after multiple injuries and surgeries, "Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

    The Bills said they were saddened to learn of Davis' death and that they were "thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

    Davis played in 121 games, intercepting 22 passes and returning one for a touchdown. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while a member of Indianapolis.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020

    A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.

    'Long time coming': Budget to include $1B for national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News