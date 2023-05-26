Fernando Alonso out to end 10-year F1 drought with victory in Monaco

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Formula One second practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the Formula One second practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MORE SPORTS NEWS