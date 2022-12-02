F1: Chinese Grand Prix cancelled again over pandemic

Drivers prepare for the start of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Shanghai, China. Formula One confirmed Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Drivers prepare for the start of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Shanghai, China. Formula One confirmed Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS