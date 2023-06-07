Ex-Florida State football player acquitted in fatal shooting

Former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph, centre, holds hands with friends and family during a prayer circle while awaiting the jury's verdict in his murder trial, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla. The jury acquitted Rudolph of all charges in a fatal shooting in 2021. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool) Former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph, centre, holds hands with friends and family during a prayer circle while awaiting the jury's verdict in his murder trial, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla. The jury acquitted Rudolph of all charges in a fatal shooting in 2021. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool)

MORE SPORTS NEWS