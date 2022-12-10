'Europe is the way': Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone welcomes new challenges after joining English club Watford

Despite Canada’s first appearance at the FIFA men’s World in 36 years ending in misery, a few players have been able to reap the benefits of playing on soccer’s biggest stage.

Midfielder Ismael Kone is one of those players. Following an impressive cameo in Qatar, the 20-year-old put pen to paper with English Football League Championship club Watford last Monday, officially leaving CF Montreal.

Between playing at the World Cup and moving to England’s second-highest league, adjusting to his rapid career development is a learning curve. Yet Kone says he welcomes the challenge ahead, intending to become a reliable player for both club and country.

“The World Cup was, I would say, encouraging, and it was good for me looking forward to my career in terms of I need to be in this type of competition to know why I need to work and why I need to progress [on] my game,” Kone told TSN on Saturday.

“We played against those type of [top] countries where we played Belgium, Croatia, who were in the final the last World Cup, and Morocco, very tough team as well, so it [was] a good challenge.”

“I'm a competitor myself, and I like to test myself, I like to challenge myself, so the World Cup was an amazing experience.”

Kone broke onto the scene with CF Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2022, helping the Canadian club reach the quarterfinals of the playoffs. He registered 28 appearances, three goals and five assists which earned him a call-up to the Canadian national team (eight appearances, one goal).

Looking ahead, the switch to the Championship is naturally a step up, and Kone admits it is up to him to adjust to his new surroundings quickly to reach his lofty goals.

“I'll have to get used to it [the demands]. I know it's a very tough league, it's high pace football, very physical,” he said. “I needed to see what it's like out there, especially in Europe, but I needed to play in this type of football to really get my body used to that physicality. I don't think in MLS, I get it as much.”

“I want to take my game to another level. I want to be in this category of players [where] they excel consistently every single game, there's a lot of work to be done,” he continued.

“I want to challenge myself, and Europe is the way …Going to Watford, it's different football, I'm not at home … different intensity, higher pace, so it's all around a challenge, and I'm grateful [for] it.”

Despite being born in 2002, Kone embodies the presence of a veteran soccer player on and off the field. Alongside his aims to improve his technical ability, acting as an inspiration for future Canadian soccer players is another priority.

“I get so many kids asking me questions [like] 'How did you do it? How did you make your way?' I really get messages of them [saying], 'I want to be like you,' and it's kind of what I want to do,” he said.

“In Canada, there's so many talents, and I want them to realize that if you put your mind to it, anything's possible. Whether it is football or whether it's your life … Having this kind of chip on my shoulder, it pleases me and every time I step on the field I know what I have to do.”

Kone’s transfer to Watford officially begins on Jan. 1, 2023, where he will remain at the club for the next four and half years. Watford currently sits sixth in the Championship table with sights set on returning to the Premier League.