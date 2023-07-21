Environmental activists disrupt play at British Open by throwing orange substance on 17th green

A Just Stop Oil protester is led away by police and security near the 17th hole during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) A Just Stop Oil protester is led away by police and security near the 17th hole during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

