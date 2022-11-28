Day 9 at World Cup 2022: Brazil, Portugal advance; Ghana edges South Korea; Cameroon-Serbia thriller

Welcome back to another day of World Cup action as the second round of group stage matches comes to a close.

Brazil found a way past Switzerland late, Ghana won a thriller against South Korea, and Cameroon shared six goals with Serbia in another dramatic encounter.

Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in the final match of the day.

Before jumping into the drama on the pitch, catch up on Sunday’s results when Canada was eliminated from the tournament, Germany struck late to draw against Spain, and more.

Here is what you need to know so far about Day 9 in Qatar.

PORTUGAL VS. URUGUAY

Portugal clinched a place in the Round of 16 courtesy of two goals from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

The first was an attempted cross that found the back of the net with the help of a forward run and attempt to head the ball by Cristiano Ronaldo, and the second was via a penalty kick after a highly questionable decision by both VAR and the main referee Alireza Faghani.

Fernandes had two opportunities for a hat trick after that but one was well saved by Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet and the other hit the left post.

Uruguay had a few chances to score, Mathias Olivera hitting the right post with a curling right foot effort and Luis Suarez narrowly missing from close range after coming on as a substitute.

Rodrigo Betancur had a spectacular solo run in the first half but had his shot stopped by Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa.

Uruguay now must beat Ghana in its final match to have any chance of making the next round.

BRAZIL VS. SWITZERLAND

Full match report

An 83rd-minute half-volley by Manchester United's Casemiro gave Brazil a 1-0 victory over Switzerland and a place in the Round of 16.

Brazil thought it had the lead when a swift counter saw Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. finish in the 66th minute but it was called back for offside.

Switzerland looked solid in defence for the most part but the vast array of attacking options for Brazil even in the absence of injured superstar Neymar proved too much.

SOUTH KOREA VS. GHANA

Full match report

An enthralling 90 minutes saw Ghana edge South Korea 3-2 in style.

Momentum from a strong performance against Portugal flowed into Ghana’s second match, with Mohammed Sulis and Mohammed Kudus finding the back of the net in the first half.

However, South Korea came out in the second half with an intent to strike back, and a brace from Cho Gue-sung turned things 2-2 within a three-minute span.

The night's hero was then Kudus, again, as the 22-year-old turned in the winning goal for Ghana. Deep in stoppage time, South Korea saw a chance cleared off the line. Head coach Paulo Bento was also shown a red after full-time meaning he will not be available for the final game.

CAMEROON VS. SERBIA

Full match report

It was a thriller at Al Janoub Stadium as Cameroon and Serbia drew 3-3 in Group G. In a tale of two halves, quick-fire goals took centre stage between these sides.

Jean-Charles Castelletto opened the scoring for Cameroon, only for Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to score two goals in two minutes during first half stoppage time.

In the second half, Serbia extended its lead to 3-1 through go-to striker Aleksandar Mitrovic before Cameroon them scored twice in three minutes through Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to see the match end in a draw.

LATEST NEWS

Stunningly, reports claim Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left the World Cup after a falling out with staff regarding their preferred style of play. The Inter Milan player normally starts, but did not feature against Serbia.

Spain's Gavi did not practice on Monday as the 18-year-old is nursing a minor injury.

Following Canada’s elimination from the World Cup in a 4-1 loss to Croatia, the Europeans hit back at head coach John Herdman over his controversial statements before kickoff.

LOOKING AHEAD

Day 10 at the World Cup lines up like this:

Netherlands vs. Qatar at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Ecuador vs. Senegal at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 2

Iran vs. U.S.A. at 12:45 p.m. on TSN 2

England vs. Wales at 12:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time