Day 14 at World Cup 2022: Argentina faces Australia; Netherlands knock U.S. out

The group stage is over, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has its final 16 teams left --- all who want to get their hands on the world’s most coveted trophy.

First the Netherlands battled against the United States fighting for a spot in the quarter-finals and up next Lionel Messi and Argentina go head-to-head with Australia.

To get to the knockout rounds, some teams had to pull off some pretty dramatic final group stage wins on Friday including South Korea and Switzerland. Catch up on what you missed here in our recap of yesterday’s matches.

Looking ahead to today’s action, here is what you need to know about Day 14 in Qatar.

ARGENTINA VS AUSTRALIA

Next up in the second Round of 16 sees third-ranked Argentina face Australia. Can Lionel Messi and company avoid a major upset?

Ahead of the clash, here is who made the cut for the starting lineups.

Argentina XI: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Papu Gomez, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Australia XI: Mathew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie, Keanu Baccus, Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke

NETHERLANDS VS U.S.

Full match report

The Netherlands secured its qualification for the quarter-finals after a 3-1 victory over the United States.

The first 45 minutes saw the Americans start off strong, but all the hard work was undone by two goals from the Dutch almost in identical fashion.

A lurking Memphis Depay made the most of a cut-back ball within 10 minutes before Daley Blind did the same to make things 2-0 at the break.

Coming out into the second half the U.S.’s pressure increased and shaky defending from the Netherlands saw Haji Wright turn things 2-1.

Yet the late push wasn’t enough when Denzel Dumfries ensured the Oranje move on after a third goal.

LATEST NEWS

Following various transfer rumours, Canadian defender Alistair Johnston has officially signed a five-year deal with Scottish club Celtic.

There’s also some non-soccer-related content that’s been catching fans’ attention, as a camel pageant is one of the main attractions at the World Cup!

FIFA also released an explainer to prove why Japan’s goal against Spain did in fact count despite appearing to go out of bounds. But fans are still left scratching their heads, as the explanation continues to be a debate despite the technology to prove otherwise.

LOOKING AHEAD

Argentina vs. Australia at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time