Day 13 at World Cup 2022: South Korea stuns Portugal to advance; Cameroon shocks Brazil; Switzerland advances

Cameroon completed a massive upset with a 1-0 win over five-time World Cup champion Brazil, but it wasn't enough for the African side to advance.

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 in a riveting contest to clinch a place in the Round of 16.

Earlier, South Korea scored in stoppage time for a dramatic 2-1 upset win over Portugal and clinch a place in the Round of 16, eliminating Uruguay in the process.

The South American side thought it had done enough for the majority of its 2-0 win over Ghana, but heartbreak hit once news of South Korea's win arrived.

Portugal had already secured its place in the next round and finish top of Group H.

Thursday’s frenetic action saw Germany and Belgium crash out of the competition as Japan, Spain, Croatia, and Morocco all advanced.

Canada lost its final match of the tournament 2-1 to Morocco.

BRAZIL VS. CAMEROON

Cameroon became the first African nation to defeat Brazil at the men's World Cup with a 1-0 victory.

Vincent Aboubakar scored a beautiful header off a fantastic cross by Moumie Ngamaleu in the 92nd minute for the winner.

Aboubakar took his jersey off in celebration which resulted in his second yellow card and therefore a sending off.

Despite the victory, Cameroon missed out on the Round of 16 since Switzerland defeated Serbia.

Brazil topped the group and will play South Korea next.

Brazil starting XI: Ederson, Dani Alves (c), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Antony, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus.

Cameroon starting XI: Devis Epassy, Collins Fai, Christopher Wooh, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Frank Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Nicolsa Moumie Ngamaleu, Vincent Aboubakar (c).

SWITZERLAND VS. SERBIA

It was a thriller at Stadium 974 as Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to round out the group stage.

After Swiss legend Xherdan Shaqiri gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic hit back to give Serbia a 2-1 lead.

Just before halftime, though, Switzerland exposed Serbia's defensive frailties as Breel Embolo went unmarked to tap in from close range in the 44th minute.

Remo Freuler then capped off a brilliant team move by Switzerland for what was eventually the winner in the 48th minute.

Switzerland will play Portugal in the Round of 16.

Switzerland starting XI: Gregor Kobel, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (c), Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo.

Serbia starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic.

GHANA VS. URUGUAY

Ghana were handed a dream opportunity, wasted it, then fell apart.

Andre Ayew missed from the penalty spot in the 21st minute before a double-strike from Giorgian De Arrascaeta in the 26th and 32nd minute gave Uruguay a 2-0 victory.

Uruguay came into this match needing a win to have any hope of advancing, but South Korea's win over Portugal dumps them out of the competition.

Ghana starting XI: Lawrence Ati, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew(c), Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams.

Uruguay starting XI: Sergio Rochet, Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Betancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez(c), Darwin Nunez.

PORTUGAL VS. SOUTH KOREA

Facing a must-win scenario, South Korea superstar Son Heung-Min's dazzling run and assist to Hwang Hee-Chan in the 91st minute clinched their spot in the Round of 16.

Ricardo Horta opened the scoring for Portugal in the fifth minute but Kim Young-Gwon equalized for the South Korea in the 27th minute.

Portugal still finishes top of Group H with two wins.

Portugal starting XI: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo(c), Ricardo Horta

South Korea starting XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-Sung, Son Heung-min(c), Cho Gue-sung.

