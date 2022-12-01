Day 12 at World Cup 2022: Croatia faces Belgium and Morocco plays eliminated Canada as Group F wraps up

Eight teams have secured their spots in the Round of 16, and the second half of the bracket is now looking to join them in the knockouts.

Thursday’s action sees Groups E and F hit the pitch with Croatia, Belgium, Morocco, Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany all hoping to keep their World Cup campaigns alive. Canada has already been eliminated from the tournament.

If you missed Wednesday’s action, Australia stunningly knocked Denmark, while Argentina and Poland qualified dramatically, seeing Mexico head home early.

Here is what you need to know about Day 12 in Qatar.

CROATIA VS BELGIUM

Two teams from Group F can still make the knockouts between Croatia, Morocco and Belgium. In this clash, the Europeans go head-to-head with their World Cup campaigns on the line.

Ahead of kickoff, both teams have named their starting lineups. Here is who makes the cut.

Croatia XI: Dominik Livaković, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

CANADA VS MOROCCO

Meanwhile, Morocco will hope to continue its impressive run and reach the Round of 16 in its final match against Canada.

John Herdman’s side has already been eliminated but will look to pick up at least one point from its first World Cup tournament in 36 years to go along with its first-ever goal.

Ahead of kickoff, both teams have named their starting lineups. Here is who makes the cut.

Canada XI: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Sam Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoillet, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio

Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, Azz-Eddine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

LATEST NEWS

Following Mexico’s stunning elimination from the group stage for the first time in 44 years, head coach Gerardo Martino admitted his time with the national team was over.

When questioned about his Canadian men’s national team's future, head coach John Herdman admitted he does remain interested in leading the team at the 2026 World Cup. Canada will act as one of three tournament hosts alongside the United States and Mexico.

Twelve years after Luis Suarez’s controversial handball drama, Ghana and Uruguay meet again with Round 16 action on the line. Get ready for more fireworks!

LOOKING AHEAD

Croatia vs. Belgium at 10 a.m. on TSN

Canada vs. Morocco at 10 a.m. on TSN

Japan vs. Spain at 2 p.m. on TSN

Costa Rica vs. Germany at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time