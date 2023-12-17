Dandjinou skates to gold, Dubois takes bronze in 1,500 race at short-track WCup stop
William Dandjinou won the gold medal and fellow Canadian Steven Dubois took the bronze in a men's 1,500-metre race Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup stop in Seoul.
Dandjinou, from Montreal, crossed the line in a time of two minutes 18.661 seconds, finishing ahead of defending World Champion Park Ji Won of South Korea (2:18.698).
The 22-year-old Dandjinou, who won silver on Saturday in the first 1,500-metre race of the weekend, now has five individual distance medals, including two gold, from the first four World Cup stops of the season.
Dubois was third in 2:18.804.
The 26-year-old from Lachenaie, Que., who won gold in Saturday's men's 1,000-metre race, leads the overall World Cup men's standings with 683 points, ahead of Park (681) and Dandjinou (604).
Canada finished the World Cup stop with six total medals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2023.
