Cubs' Marcus Stroman commits MLB's 1st pitch-clock violation

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer, bottom right, winds up to throw to Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz, third from upper left, as the pitch clock, upper right, runs during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer, bottom right, winds up to throw to Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz, third from upper left, as the pitch clock, upper right, runs during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MORE SPORTS NEWS