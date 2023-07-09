Coach of Zambia Women's World Cup team accused of sexual misconduct, report claims

Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, on July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP) Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, on July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS