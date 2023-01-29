Chiefs top Bengals on last-minute kick to win AFC title

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams intercepts the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during their AFC championship game, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams intercepts the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during their AFC championship game, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MORE SPORTS NEWS