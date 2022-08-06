Canadian wrestlers Di Stasio, Randhawa capture Commonwealth Games gold

Canada's Justina di Stasio celebrates winning against Nigeria's Hannah Amuchechi Rueben in the women's 76 kilogram gold medal match wrestling at the Coventry Arena on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, Aug. 6, 2022. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) Canada's Justina di Stasio celebrates winning against Nigeria's Hannah Amuchechi Rueben in the women's 76 kilogram gold medal match wrestling at the Coventry Arena on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, Aug. 6, 2022. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS