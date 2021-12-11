Canadian women's pursuit team wins World Cup gold, Howe takes silver

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, right to left, leads teammates Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais to victory during the women's team pursuit at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary on Dec. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Canada's Ivanie Blondin, right to left, leads teammates Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais to victory during the women's team pursuit at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary on Dec. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

