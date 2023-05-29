Canadian tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski a perennial contender in doubles

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and Leylah Fernandez celebrate after defeating Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers doubles match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Canada won three of the five matches to win the qualifying tie and advance to the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup finals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and Leylah Fernandez celebrate after defeating Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers doubles match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Canada won three of the five matches to win the qualifying tie and advance to the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup finals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE SPORTS NEWS