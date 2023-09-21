Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs

TORONTO -

The Canadian Premier League is revamping its trophy case.

A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.

The league unveiled the new CPL Shield trophy Thursday. The new North Star Shield will be revealed as part of the festivities surrounding the CPL final, scheduled for either Oct. 28 or 29.

The CPL Shield, made of sterling silver with gold leaf accents, features 13 points on its outer edge to represent Canada's 10 provinces and three territories. All 13 points are angled inward toward the CPL logo at the heart of the shield

The Shield measures approximately 46 centimetres in diameter and weighs approximately nine kilograms (20 pounds).

Commissioner Mark Noonan announced last September that the regular-season champion would earn a monetary award equivalent to the playoff winner. But there was no trophy at the time, with Atletico Ottawa receiving a banner plus the bonus for topping the regular-season standings last season.

The league said Thursday that Ottawa will retroactively receive a Canadian Premier League Shield. Ottawa eventually lost to Hamilton's Forge FC in the CPL championship game.

Along with the trophies, the CPL's regular season-winner and playoff champion will each earn berths in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the elite club competition within North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Both trophies were designed by EPICO Studios, led by creative director Richard Levy who has been involved in designing the Copa America Centenario, CONCACAF Champions Cup, Gold Cup, CONCACAF Nations League and the MLS's Philip F. Anschutz trophies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.