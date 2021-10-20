Canadian athletes must be vaccinated to compete in Beijing Olympics and Paralympics

A security guard wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus patrols past a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games decoration in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A security guard wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus patrols past a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games decoration in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social