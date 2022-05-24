Canada's Shapovalov upset by Denmark's Rune in 1st round of French Open

Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Holger Rune during their first round match at the French Open in Paris, France, on May 24, 2022. (Christophe Ena / AP) Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Holger Rune during their first round match at the French Open in Paris, France, on May 24, 2022. (Christophe Ena / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS