Canada's Shapovalov on to 4th round of Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov of Canada plays a backhand return to Reilly Opelka of the U.S. during their third-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Denis Shapovalov of Canada plays a backhand return to Reilly Opelka of the U.S. during their third-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS