    • Canada's Sarah Mitton wins gold in shot put at world indoor athletics championships

    Canada's Sarah Mitton poses after winning the gold medal in the women's shot put during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Canada's Sarah Mitton poses after winning the gold medal in the women's shot put during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
    GLASGOW, United Kingdom -

    Sarah Mitton set a Canadian record and claimed the gold medal in women's shot put at the world athletics indoor championships on Friday.

    Mitton's record throw, on her sixth and final attempt, measured 20.22 metres.

    The reigning Commonwealth and Pan American Games champion from Brooklyn, N.S., initially set a new national record on her fourth throw of 20.20, which would have been good enough to secure the gold medal.

    "It's really exciting in the last round when you know you're in the lead and you get that last throw and you know you've already won the competition ... You can just put everything into it because no matter what you do, you're still the champion," Mitton said in a TV interview following her victory.

    Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany won silver with a throw of 20.19, while Chase Jackson of the United States claimed bronze with a throw of 19.67.

    "It feels amazing to win my first global title," said Mitton. "I'm really excited by the distances all the women are throwing. It always comes down to small margins."

    The 27-year-old Mitton had competed in four events leading up to the indoor championships, with her last resetting her national indoor record to 20.08 metres from 19.80 on Feb. 20 in Czechia.

    The result was the second-leading mark in the world entering these championships behind the Netherlands' Jessica Schilder at 20.31.

    Schilder finished fifth Friday with a throw of 19.37.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

