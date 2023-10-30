Sports

    • Canada's Sanoa Dempfle-Olin claims Olympic surfing berth at Pan American Games

    FILE- Canada's Mathea Olin competes in the women's longboard surfing event at Punta Rocas beach at the Pan Am Games near Lima, Peru on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Olin won a bronze medal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) FILE- Canada's Mathea Olin competes in the women's longboard surfing event at Punta Rocas beach at the Pan Am Games near Lima, Peru on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Olin won a bronze medal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    SANTIAGO, Chile -

    Canadian surfer Sanoa Dempfle-Olin qualified for next summer's Olympic Games in Paris by reaching the Pan American Games women's shortboard final Monday.

    The 18-year-old from Tofino, B.C., posted scores of 4.50 on her first wave and 5.50 on her second to win the bronze-medal heat 10-4.20 over Leilani McGonagle of Costa Rica.

    Dempfle-Olin advanced to the gold-medal round against Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb.

    Canada didn't have a surfer in the sport's Olympic debut in Tokyo two years ago.

    Dempfle-Olin's older sister Mathea won Pan Am Games bronze in Lima, Peru in 2019.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News