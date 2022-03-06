Canada's Fernandez fights off 5 match points, outlasts Osorio in Monterrey Open final

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in round 1 of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday August 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in round 1 of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday August 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

MORE SPORTS NEWS