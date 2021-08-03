Advertisement
Canada's Ellie Black finishes 4th in balance beam, Simone Biles takes bronze
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black, from Halifax, N.S. competes in the balance beam final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, August 03, 2021 in Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
TOKYO -- Ellie Black finished fourth in the beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, just missing a first Olympic medal in women's artistic gymnastics for Canada.
Black finished with a score of 13.866 points. The total was tied with Sunisa Lee of the United States, but Black finished ahead after receiving a better execution score.
The 25-year-old from Halifax competed despite a sprained ankle that forced her to withdraw from the all-around competition.
Simone Biles of the United States picked up the seventh medal of her Olympic career, taking bronze with a score of 14. Biles competed in her first final in Tokyo after pulling out of the team and all-around events to focus on her mental health.
China took the top two spots, with Guan Chenchen earning 14.633 and Tang Xijing finishing with 14.233.
Black had aggravated a previous ankle injury dismounting from the beam during training a week earlier.
She completed difficult elements in her final routine with a few wobbles, but stuck her landing. Black then hugged her coach David Kikuchi and wept.
Kyle Shewfelt was the first Canadian to win a medal of any colour in artistic gymnastics when he claimed men's floor exercise gold in 2004.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2021.