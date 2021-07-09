Canada's Denis Shapovalov will look to defy the odds when he faces the world's Number 1 player in the Wimbledon semifinal.

The 22-year-old will play top-seed Novak Djokovic (today at the All England Club with a spot in the Grand Slam final on the line.

The 34-year-old Djokovic has won 19 major titles -- just one shy of the record held jointly by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- and has captured five Wimbledon titles alone, including the last two at the All England Club. Meanwhile, Shapovalov is in a Slam semi for the first time in his career.

Djokovic has already won this year's Australian Open and French Open, and has a 6-0 advantage in head-to-head meetings with the 10th-seeded Canadian.

Djokovic's most recent win over Shapovalov came at the ATP Cup at Melbourne, Australia in January. They have met once at a Grand Slam, with Shapovalov falling in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open. That same year they faced off in the final of the prestigious Paris Masters, with Djokovic winning.

Shapovalov is looking to become the first Canadian to win a men's Grand Slam singles title. Milos Raonic reached the Wimbledon final in 2016 before falling to Andy Murray. Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian Grand Slam singles winner when she beat Serena Williams in the final of the 2019 U.S. Open.