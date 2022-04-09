Canada celebrates Olympic gold with 2-0 win over Nigeria in women's soccer friendly

Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, who is retiring from playing, acknowledges the crowd as she leaves the field after being substituted out during the second half of a women's friendly soccer match against Nigeria, in Vancouver, April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, who is retiring from playing, acknowledges the crowd as she leaves the field after being substituted out during the second half of a women's friendly soccer match against Nigeria, in Vancouver, April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE SPORTS NEWS