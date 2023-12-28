Buffalo Bills' Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him '100 per cent false'
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller on Thursday disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them “100 per cent false” and “blown out of proportion.”
Addressing the media for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30, Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged to have done.
“Everything was blown out of proportion. It was a crazy day,” Miller said, noting there are details of what happened that he can’t reveal because the matter is still under investigation.
“Whatever happened, I hate that it happened. I hate my name is attached to anything like that, and it’s just a matter of time until I can clear it up,” he added. “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me.”
The 34-year-old Miller was charged by police with third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a US$10,000 fine. He is free after posting a US$5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have two other children together.
Prosecutors have yet to file charges against Miller, according to Judge Steven Autry, the chief magistrate judge in Dallas County. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to phone calls and emailed questions about the status of Miller’s case.
Miller’s case is not listed in Dallas County’s online court records system and an employee of the district clerk’s office said it has yet to be assigned to a judge.
According to a police affidavit regarding the alleged assault that occurred on Nov. 29, Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, officers wrote.
Police wrote that Miller became “visibly angry” when the woman went into an office in their shared apartment and slammed the door behind her.
Miller then told her to “get out,” police wrote, and when she tried to collect her laptop and cellphone, Miller began pushing her. She repeatedly yelled, “Stop. I’m pregnant,” the affidavit said. She fell into a chair after being pushed, and Miller then put one hand on her neck and held it with pressure for 3 to 5 seconds, police wrote.
According to the document, Miller then threw the woman’s laptop on the floor and stomped on it. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.
The NFL, which is following all legal developments in the case, had no update on its investigation. The Bills are following the the NFL’s lead in allowing Miller to play because no charges have been filed.
The alleged assault happened during the Bills' bye week. Upon returning to Buffalo, Miller said he provided his version of what happened in a meeting that included team owner Terry Pegula, general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, and with the Dallas DA’s office listening in by phone.
“These guys know me, they’ve been around me,” Miller said. “Everyone can have a lapse in judgement, but that’s just not been me.”
Miller said it was important for him to speak out after nearly a month of silence in a bid to clear his name.
“All of it is incorrect,” he said. “You know, it’s not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way.”
Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks and a two-time Super Bowl winner. He is in his second season with Buffalo.
On the field, Miller’s production has dropped significantly as he continues to overcome the effects of having his right knee surgically repaired a year ago.
In 11 games since being activated off injured reserve, Miller has been credited with being in on only three tackles, and three tackles for a loss. He was averaging close to playing 25 per cent of the defensive snaps before his participation jumped to 46 per cent in a 24-22 win at the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend.
Miller acknowledged he’s still not close to playing at the level he expects.
“When you watch the film, it’s obvious I’m not all the way back to where I can be. So you just got to keep pushing,” Miller said, noting he’s not experienced any setbacks. “It’s all on me, and that’s where I want it. It’s all on me, and it will happen.”
Buffalo (9-6) is in contention to secure its fifth straight playoff berth, and closes its home schedule against New England (4-11) on Sunday.
