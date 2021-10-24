Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario holds the MVP trophy as he celebrates with Guillermo Heredia after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario holds the MVP trophy as he celebrates with Guillermo Heredia after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MORE SPORTS NEWS