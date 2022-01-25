Big Papi elected to Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out

In this July 26, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz and Detroit Tigers catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia watch the flight of Ortiz's three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) In this July 26, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz and Detroit Tigers catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia watch the flight of Ortiz's three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS