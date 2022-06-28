Bianca Andreescu moves up to second round at Wimbledon
Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action against France's Caroline Garcia in the final of the WTA tour in Bad Homburg, Germany, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)
LONDON -
Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to complete.
It's the first time the 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has advanced to the second round at the All England Club.
She is also coming off her first grass-court final, making it to the championship match last week at Bad Homburg, Germany, before falling 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to France's Caroline Garcia.
Andreescu will next face 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.