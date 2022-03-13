Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s

Iowa guard Payton Sandfort cuts down the net after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Iowa won 75-66. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Iowa guard Payton Sandfort cuts down the net after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Iowa won 75-66. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MORE SPORTS NEWS