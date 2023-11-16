Australia has South Africa in deep trouble on 44-4 before rain in Cricket World Cup semifinal

KOLKATA, India -

Australia had South Africa in deep trouble on 44-4 when rain stopped play in the second semifinal match at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

The players came off with 14 overs having been bowled at Eden Gardens and the Proteas experiencing more last-four pain as they seek to reach the final for the first time.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took advantage of helpful overhead conditions to rip through the top order, leaving the South Africans on 24-4 in the 12th over after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Temba Bavuma (0) fell in the first over and a frustrated Quinton De Kock was out for just 3 off 14 balls when he skied Hazlewood to a backpedaling Pat Cummins.

Aiden Markram got a thick outside edge off Starc to David Warner for 10 and Rassie van der Dussen (6) edged Hazlewood to Steve Smith at second slip.

The close-in fielding by Australia -- the five-time champion -- was excellent, backing up pinpoint bowling as the ball seamed and swung around.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller are the batters at the crease with 10 runs each.

Rain is forecast for much of the day. There is a reserve day on Friday.

India awaits in Sunday's final.

The Proteas are 0-3 at this stage, including two losses to Australia.