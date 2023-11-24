Australia beats Finland 2-0 to reach 2nd straight Davis Cup final
Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin put Australia back into the Davis Cup final for a second straight year after winning their singles matches in a 2-0 victory over Finland on Friday.
Popyrin gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the semifinal match after beating Otto Virtanen 7-6 (5), 6-2. De Minaur then finished off Finland by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3.
Novak Djokovic's Serbia will face Jannik Sinner's Italy on Saturday in the other semifinal match on the indoor hard court at Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, Spain.
"No Davis Cup match is easy and you don't take anything for granted, rankings get thrown out the window," said Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt. "We knew they were going to be tough opponents. I'm really proud of the boys."
Popyrin edged Virtanen in the first set, saving a set point when trailing 6-5 and forcing a tiebreaker that he clinched when his opponent slapped a forehand long.
Virtanen was Finland's hero in its upset of defending champion Canada on Tuesday, winning both his singles and doubles matches. But his serve let him down against Popyrin in the second set when his fifth double-fault cost him a break.
"(That was) probably the biggest win of my career so far," Popyrin said. "To win a match that means so much for us is an honour and something I will never forget."
De Minaur converted five of 18 break chances against Ruusuvuori. He ended the match by landing a backhand winner on the sideline.
Australia has the second-most Davis Cup titles, with 28 to 32 for the United States, but its last success came in 2003.
Before beating Canada to reach the semifinals for the first time, the Finns had overcome the United States and Croatia at the group stage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd's killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
On Day One of Gaza ceasefire, Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages it held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire that offered a small glimmer of relief to both sides.
Cambridge, Ont. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student facing disciplinary action
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is accused of professional misconduct over alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a student.
Changes may soon be coming to how booze is sold in Ontario. Here's what some in the industry are hoping to see
Big changes could soon be on the horizon for Ontario’s alcohol retail landscape, with the premier signaling Friday that he plans to move ahead with his promise to provide more “convenience and selection” across the province.
Politics
-
Trudeau hires new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
-
Hamas hostage deal 'progress' but long-term peace needs 'many more steps': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained unmoved on Friday in rejecting demands for Canada to call for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but said a deal this week to temporarily halt hostilities so some hostages can be released is a sign of progress.
-
Trudeau accuses Tories of turning their backs on Ukraine's needs, announces more aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Conservatives on Friday for voting against a bill to implement a free-trade agreement with Ukraine, accusing them of turning their backs on the embattled country's needs for partisan reasons.
Health
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters
The World Health Organization says it has made an official request to China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.
Sci-Tech
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as 'rogue waves.' But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
Entertainment
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.
-
Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale
Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged.
-
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.