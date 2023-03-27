Attending live sports may be good for your well-being: research

CF Montreal fans cheer on their team following a goal during second half MLS soccer action against the Philadelphia Union in Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes CF Montreal fans cheer on their team following a goal during second half MLS soccer action against the Philadelphia Union in Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MORE SPORTS NEWS