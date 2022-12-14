As it happened: France reaches second consecutive World Cup final with Morocco win

The last spot in the 2022 World Cup final was up for grabs on Wednesday and reigning champion France took a step forward in the quest to become the latest team to win back-to-back titles in 60 years after a 2-0 win over Morocco.

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann move on while Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech bow out.

France will now face Argentina in the final on Sunday while Morocco will battle Croatia in the third-place match on Saturday.

See CTVNews.ca's updates as the match unfolded below:

FULL-TIME FRANCE WINS 2-0

And the whistle blows. France's brilliance is enough once again with two unlikely goalscorers helping the Europeans move on to the final. Star players Griezmann and Mbappe, though, were vital. Argentina up next.

The reigning champion was simply too much for Morocco and the dream to become the first African nation to reach the final falls short. They now face Croatia in the third-place match.

90+4'

One final surging run from Morocco almost erases France's clean sheet but defender Jules Kounde makes a vital interception at the last minute.

90'

We are heading into stoppage time here with six minutes on the clock. Six final minutes to appreciate the run Morocco put on in Qatar. History will never forget this side.

85'

The second goal has knocked the wind out of Morocco, who are staring elimination in the face. France looks to wrap the game up quickly with composure.

79' GOAL FRANCE LEADS 2-0

Only 44 seconds after coming on to the pitch, Kolo Muani taps home at the far post for his first international goal. The creator of that one was Mbappe, whose stepovers in the box eventually created some open space.

It could have been so different for Morocco if Hamdallah put his foot through the ball minutes earlier.

78' SUBSTITUTION

Amallah, who came on a substitute in the first half, leaves the pitch for Morocco for Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

France's Dembele makes way for Randal Kolo Muani.

74'

Some brilliant link up play between Hakimi and Ziyech but France's Raphael Varane intervenes at the crucial moment. Morocco's substitute Hamdallah then has a golden opportunity only a few yards out but surprisingly opts not to hit the ball. Chance wasted.

71'

Another chance for France! Griezmann sends in the free kick and it finds the head of substitute Thuram but the forward can't redirect the ball towards goal. It is only France's second attempt this half, which proves Morocco is in control at the moment.

69'

Mbappe looks to be fine after that initial knock and attempts to find France's second goal but struggles to connect efficiently. The play was offside regardless but it is a relief for France fitness wise.

66' SUBSTITUTION

Now it is Morocco's turn to make some changes. Forward Youssef En-Nesyri comes off having made little impact on the game and is replaced by Abderrazak Hamdallah. Boufal also makes way for Zakaria Aboukhlal.

65' SUBSTITUTION

France shaking things up now with a substitution. Giroud makes way for Marcus Thuram.

60'

France starting to find its footing now after 15 minutes of action. Griezmann's long range effort is deflected wide before the play is called offside.

54'

Morocco is piling on the pressure here and again come just short of finding an equalizer as France's back line is scrambling. Ibrahima Konate makes a crucial intervention.

51'

With 45 minutes of action still ahead, both sides are pushing for the next goal. Morocco pulls of some brilliant footwork in and around the box but Hakimi's through ball is eventually stopped.

France then hits on the break with Mbappe leading the run but he is stopped and picks up a slight injury after a challenge from Sofyan Amrabat. He's able to carry on.

48'

Perhaps Mbappe read this report during the break, because the PSG ace has come alive in the opening moments of the second half. His electric pace has caught Morocco sleeping on not one, but two, occasions already. He looks hungry.

46' SUBSTITUTION

And we're back underway. Interestingly enough, France has never lost a World Cup game when leading at halftime. Can Morroco snap the run?

The Atlas Lions made one change during the break with Mazraoui coming off and Yahia Attiyat Allah replaces him.

HALFTIME

First half is over now and France maintains a slim 1-0 lead but this clash is surely up for grabs as Morocco ramps things up.

The African nation has more possession of the ball (56 per cent) but only five shots to nine from the Europeans. Two shots on target each.

45+3'

Two more corners go Morocco's way and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is kept on his toes with the efforts causing problems for France. Ziyech, again, the architecht for both corners as he seems to come alive late in the first half.

44'

Another shot off the post! Hakimi does the work down the right flank and earns Morocco a corner. Jawad El Yamiq (a centre back) then pulls off an acrobatic bicycle kick only for the ball to hit the post. Relief for France.

39'

We are moments away from halftime here and its truly anyone's game in this semifinal. Challenges and chances are flying and a second goal (going either way) would shake things up big time.

35'

France comes close on two occaisions this time. Aurelien Tchouameni makes a driving run through midfield to tee up Mbappe but the PSG star struggles to properly connect with the ball. It falls for Giroud and the striker again goes short of doubling the lead.

30'

Things remain a one goal game and the Atlas Lions are certainly still in this. A quick counter-attack (Morocco's speciality in Qatar) catches France sleeping but eventually Noussair Mazraoui is offside and nothing comes of the play.

27' YELLOW CARD

Sofiane Boufal sees yellow after a late challenge on France's Theo Hernandez who looks to be in some pain.

That is another worrying note for Morocco's defence as a second yellow card for Boufal would see the team go down to 10 men.

25'

Kylian Mbappe has been fairly quiet in these opening moments but comes close to a breakaway before Morocco shuts him down. France will want him to get in the game quickly.

21' SUBSTITUTION

Huge blow for Morocco as captain Romain Saiss is unable to continue. Saiss was injured during the quarterfinal against Portugal and gambled on his fitness tonight.

17'

Close from France! Olivier Giroud finds himself in acres of space as he runs in behind Morocco's defence but the Milan striker sees his attempt hit off the post. That is worrying for Morocco.

15'

Hakim Ziyech has a chance to send the ball into the box for Morocco but the free-kick fails to meet the head of any teammate. The Chelsea winger then sees another opportunity wasted with a weak shot attempt inside the box.

13'

Simple mistakes from Morocco are giving France an edge here. With Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele eager to send numbers forward.

10'

Morocco are down early but looks very eager to pull things level quickly. France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is called into action as the Atlas Lions go inches away from finding an equaliser through Azzedine Ounahi.

5': GOAL FRANCE LEADS 1-0

The deadlock has broken early in this second semifinal. Morocco did not concede all campaign besides an own-goal against Canada but France has now undone that.

Antoine Griezmann finds space down the right, Morocco fails to properly clear the ball out of the box and Theo Hernandez stabs it home for 1-0.

3'

The teams are trying to settle in on the pitch in the opening minutes and France looks keen to keep hold of the ball, unsurprisingly. The noise inside the stadium is deafening.

KICKOFF

And we're off in Qatar! Morocco has been forced to make one late change to its starting lineup as Nayef Aguerd is replaced by Achraf Dari.

NATIONAL ANTHEMS

The teams have left the tunnel to the sounds of raucous cheers at Al Bayt Stadium. Paris Saint-Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe (France) and Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) were spotted exchanging smiles and a pre-match emrace before walking out.

The ational anthems brought fans to their feet with the voices in support of the African nation a bit louder. Morocco's fans have been key to the team's success in Qatar.

LINEUPS

The teams are in and there are a few changes for both sides, with Morocco the happier of the two seeing key defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui return.

France, meanwhile, is forced to play without usual starters Adrien Rabiot (midfield) and Dayot Upamecano (defence) due to illness.

FRANCE STARTING XI:

Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

MOROCCO'S STARTING XI:

Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

UPDATE: Nayef Aguerd was replaced by Achraf Dari just before kickoff.

Tuesday’s action saw a Lionel Messi special send Argentina through to the final over dismal Croatia.

We’re down to the nitty gritty in the 2022 World Cup.