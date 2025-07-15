ADVERTISEMENT
With family support, Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher, switch-hitter to win Home Run Derby
Published:
Prime Day May Be Over, But You Can Still Take Advantage Of These Amazing Sales On Amazon Canada
18 Genius Pickleball Accessories To Level Up Your Game This Summer
The Absolute Best Anti-Chafing Products for Thighs, Arms, And Feet
How To Stay Cool Without Air Conditioning This Summer: 17 Essentials For Surviving A Hot Home Without AC
The Good Stuff: Our Favourite Backyard Games For Summer
16 Budget Backyard Upgrades That Look Expensive But Aren’t
How To Build A Summer Skincare Routine
The Absolute Best Self-Tanners You Can Get In Canada Right Now
The Absolute Best Tinted Lip Balms You Can Get In Canada Right Now
15 Of The Best Summer Host And Hostess Gifts Under $50
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.