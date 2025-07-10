ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Wickens to drive feature race at home seven years after crash left him paralyzed

By The Canadian Press

Published

Driver Change assist Josh Gibbs pulls Robert Wickens, who was paralyzed from the chest down after a 2018 IndyCar crash, from the car as Tommy Milner gets in the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3R as they practice driving changes, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Long Beach Calif., for Saturday's IMSA auto race. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.