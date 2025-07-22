ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Venus Williams makes winning return to tennis aged 45

By CNN

Published

Venus Williams reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open doubles alongside Hailey Baptiste. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.