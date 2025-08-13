ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Venus Williams gets a US Open wild card at age 45 and will be the oldest in singles since 1981

By The Associated Press

Published

Venus Williams celebrates her win over Peyton Stearns during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)


















Politics
Montreal
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.