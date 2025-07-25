Sports

Venus Williams’ bid for her first winning streak since 2019 ends in a loss to Magdalena Frech in DC

By The Associated Press

Published

Venus Williams reacts during a match against Magdalena Frech, of Poland, at the Citi Open tennis tournament Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.