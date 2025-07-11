ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Venus Williams accepts a wild card for the DC Open. She hasn’t competed in more than a year

By The Associated Press

Published

Venus Williams holds the trophy after defeating her sister Serena to win the Women's Singles Championship on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, Saturday, July 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.