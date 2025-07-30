ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Unbeaten Canadian lightweight (Prince) Lucas Bahdi one win away from WBA title fight

By The Associated Press

Published

Lucas Bahdi, left, and Armando Casamonica pose for photos during a weigh-in ahead of their super lightweight bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)


















Politics
Calgary
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.