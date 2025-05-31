ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Springer hits two homers as Blue Jays top Athletics but lose Varsho to leg injury

By The Canadian Press

Published

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics in third inning MLB action in Toronto on Saturday, May 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.