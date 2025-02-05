ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Scarcity behind the medals: Canada's national sport organizations running deficits

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Isabelle Weidemann races in the women's 5000-metre event at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Calgary, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.