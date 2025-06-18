ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Russian athletes excluded from luge at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

By The Associated Press

Published

Viktoriia Demchenko of Russia competes during the women's race at the Luge World Cup, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Yanqing National Sliding Center in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.