ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Raul Jimenez scores twice as Mexico downs Canada in CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Ali Ahmed, left, trips as he fights for the ball against Mexico's Ernesto Vega, right, during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Etienne Laurent


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.