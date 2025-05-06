ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

PGA Championship sets the field for the second major of the year, Johnson gets a special invitation

By The Associated Press

Published

Dustin Johnson hits a shot before the start of LIV Golf Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/LIV Golf via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.